He’s about her! Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rekindling an old flame after a “brief” fling “years ago,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” the insider tells Us, noting that the pair “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.” The source says that Swift, 33, “really likes” the 34-year-old rocker and is “happy spending time with him.”

A second insider, meanwhile, tells Us that the pair “have been hanging out and are having fun together.” The source adds, “They both respect and admire each other’s talent. They have a lot of mutual friends, including Jack Antonoff.”

The twosome first sparked romance speculation back in November 2014 when the Folklore songstress attended one of the 1975 frontman’s concerts in Los Angeles. Later that month, Healy revealed that the duo had “swapped phone numbers” at the show during a radio interview with Austalia’s Shazam Top 20.

“I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation,” he gushed about the pop star at the time. “I wouldn’t say no!”

While the duo were later seen sporting each other’s merch, neither Swift nor Healy ever confirmed the dating rumors. In 2016, the England native claimed it would have been “emasculating” for him to date someone as famous as the Grammy winner.

“She wasn’t a big impact on my life,” he told Q Magazine at the time. “It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘Fucking hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘Fuck. That.’ That’s also a man thing, a demasculinating [sic], emasculating thing.”

Healy later walked back his harsh comments, telling Elle a few months later: “I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard-working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?”

Despite Healy’s controversial remarks, he and Swift have remained close pals over the years. The Evermore singer showed up at a 1975 concert in London in January to perform her hit single “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. The “She’s American” singer then crossed the pond to show his support at two of Swift’s Nashville Eras Tour shows earlier this month.

The pair fueled romance rumors even further when they seemingly repeated the same phrase during recent respective performances.

“This one is for you, you know who you are, I love you,” the “Chocolate” singer mouthed before singing The 1975’s “About You” earlier this month. Swift, meanwhile, appeared to say the same words before a performance of her song “Cardigan” during her Eras Tour this weekend. (Neither spoke into their microphones.) The musicians were then spotted for the first time together while riding in a car in Nashville on Sunday, May 7, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

While the singers continue to make headlines with their flirtatious behavior, the source tells Us that Swift “isn’t sure” she’s “ready to commit” to something “so soon” after her split from ex Joe Alwyn. The former couple were together for nearly six years before calling it quits in April. A second insider told Us at the time that the “Shake It Off” artist’s A-list celebrity status was a driving factor in the breakup.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the source exclusively shared with Us, noting that the Conversations With Friends actor, 32, never “blamed” Swift for her popularity, but “didn’t like having to be on all the time.”

Swift meanwhile — who is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour after a five-year hiatus from being on the road — has been settling in to her newly single status. The “Ivy” songstress has been spotted out and about with friends like Antonoff, 39, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, andRyan Reynolds. with a source telling Us earlier this month that she’s “adjusting nicely” to this new chapter of her life.

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future,” the insider explained. “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”