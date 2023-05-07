From the crowd to the stage! One day after Matty Healy was spotted dancing at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, he joined opening act Phoebe Bridgers’ supporting set.

Bridgers, 28, served as the second tour opener for Swift, 33, during her three-night run at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. (Gracie Abrams, for her part, kicked off the weekend concerts.) When the “Kyoto” songstress began her performance on Saturday, May 6, she invited The 1975 frontman, 34, up on stage with her.

According to social media footage from the show, both Bridgers and Healy sported matching skeleton onesies as they jammed out on their respective guitars. At the end of the set, the British crooner congratulated the “Boy Genius” artist with a sweet kiss on her cheek. Neither Healy nor Bridgers have further addressed their relationship status.

Bridgers — who previously dated Aftersun star Paul Mescal — and Healy’s history goes way back. In fact, their Saturday smooch was not the first time they’ve locked lips.

“Gay Poets Society,” Healy captioned a December 2022 Instagram photo of the twosome smooching with their eyes closed while comedian Bo Burnham stood behind them, resting his hands on their shoulders.

The “Somebody Else” crooner ultimately deleted his social media account last month as a way to symbolize the end of the “era of me being a f—king a—hole.” (Healy first shared the news during an April concert in Australia.)

While Healy is content with his social media hiatus, he’s been busy living his best life at Swift’s Eras Tour. According to photos obtained by Us Weekly, the “Robbers” musician danced along to the “Mastermind” singer’s biggest hits during her Friday, May 5, show in Nashville. Healy wore a dark tee as he watched the concert from the “VIP” tent in the back of the floor section. The “Oh Caroline” artist was also spotted snapping photos from the show via his iPhone.

Swift — who split from longtime beau Joe Alwyn in April — and Healy have currently been the subject of dating rumors earlier this month. While the pair have not revealed if they are an item, they have been pals for years. Swift — who previously denied dating Healy back in 2014 — even invited him to collaborate on her 2022 album, Midnights. Healy later revealed that November that their original track was not released on the LP.

The Amsterdam actress is currently on her first live tour in four years — she last performed Reputation across the globe in 2018 —where many famous fans like Healy have gotten tickets. During Saturday’s show, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and Swift’s longtime bestie Abigail Anderson were also spotted in the stadium.

In honor of Anderson’s attendance, Swift performed “Fifteen” as one of her surprise songs since the Fearless track was originally penned about their friendship. “My beautiful red-headed high school best friend,” the Grammy winner gushed on stage while introducing the track.