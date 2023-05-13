Matty Healy’s Dating History: Taylor Swift, Halsey and More

You know she loves a London boy! The 1975’s Matty Healy and Taylor Swift reconnected following her April 2023 split from Joe Alwyn — nine years after the singers were initially linked in 2014.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023 about the “All Too Well” songstress and the “Chocolate” artist’s romance. The songwriters “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again,” the insider added.

While Swift “really likes” Healy and is “happy spending time with him,” the “Happiness” singer is “not sure” she’s “ready to commit” to something serious after her breakup from Alwyn, whom she dated for nearly six years.

Healy and Swift were previously linked in 2014 after the “Love Story” artist attended several The 1975 shows. The U.K. native, for his part, faced backlash after making comments about Swift — and their “flirtation” — that fans found misogynistic.

“If I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘F—ing hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F—k. That,’” the “Sex” singer told Q magazine in 2016. “That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

Healy later clarified the remarks to Elle.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I was for a very short time immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary. At that time, I had fears of being ‘somebody’s boyfriend’ … before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right,” he explained.

While his connection with Swift may be the “Me & You Together” singer’s most high profile romance to date, Healy has also dated his fair share of A-listers — particularly in the music world.

Healy was briefly linked to Halsey in 2015. Later that year, the “Without Me” artist told Billboard that they and the musician were “both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f—king mind.”

Fans also believe that the “Without Me” singer wrote their 2015 song “Colors” about the “Robbers” artist — a track that seemingly makes references to his famous family.

The “She’s American” singer later sparked romance rumors with FKA Twigs in January 2020 when they were reportedly spotted cozying up together at RuPaul’s DragCon UK event at the time. While the pair never confirmed their romance, they reportedly split two years later.

Keep scrolling to see Healey’s relationship history: