Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, has spoken — and confirmed that her son is engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel.

“I woke up this morning to the fact that they put it on Instagram,” Welch, 65, shared on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday, June 12. “Instagram official! He’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel, Gabbriette she’s known as.”

Welch said that Healy, 35, had her “black diamond” made custom.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she continued. “She’s from Los Angeles, she’s absolutely gorgeous. She does have a [pet] rat. … Anyway, we couldn’t be happier. She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, and so I’m thrilled.”

Denise talking about Matty and Gabriette engaged and he got the diamond ring made for her “she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law” this has me crying pic.twitter.com/gEbmqmYUbh — esra (@1989healy) June 12, 2024

Bechtel, 26, and Healy sparked engagement rumors in the early morning hours on Wednesday after attending Charli XCX’s concert in Brooklyn. Bechtel posted a photo of her left hand, showing off the large black diamond. (Charli is engaged to George Daniel, drummer of The 1975.)

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she captioned the photo, referring to Charli XCX’s BRAT album, released on Friday, June 7. Healy reposed the image to his own Instagram Story. Us Weekly has reached out to Healy and Bechtel’s reps for comment.

News of Healy’s proposal comes seven months after he and Bechtel went public with their romance in September 2023. At the time, photos of the duo kissing while out and about in New York City went public. Since then, they’ve been seen together on multiple occasions, with Bechtel even showing off Healy on Instagram.

While they’ve kept their relationship pretty low key, Bechtel did share details about their romantic connection during an interview late last month.

“I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly,” she told E! News on May 30. “He’s taught me a lot about food.”

Bechtel said that they’ve bonded over having “the same taste in music” and she broke down exactly what their date night meals look like.

“The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts,” she said. “Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak and I did potato gratin.”

Healy’s engagement comes a year after his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift. The exes made headlines for their relationship in spring 2023, but by summer they had called it quits. When Swift, 34, released her The Tortured Poets Department album in April, her fans were quick to connect some lyrics to Healy. Within her songs, Swift — who has since moved on with Travis Kelce — seemingly alluded to a longtime situationship with Healy.

“Matty’s uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship [with Taylor] — especially because he’s [with someone] new,” a source told Us Weekly last month, noting that Healy “still thinks very highly” of Swift and “couldn’t be happier” about how her TTPD songs turned out.

More recently, a friend close to Healy told Us that he was taking the continued attention “in stride” but he was a bit confused by the lyrics. “He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” the friend said. “For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up.”