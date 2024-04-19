Matty Healy has been enjoying his low-key romance with Gabbriette Bechtel after making headlines for his brief connection with Taylor Swift.

Healy and Swift were originally linked in 2014 but it wasn’t until her 2023 split from Joe Alwyn that they publicly reconnected. Us Weekly confirmed that Healy and Swift were dating after he was seen at several of her Eras Tour shows. They called it quits, however, in June 2023 after a few months together.

Swift went on to find love with NFL star Travis Kelce while Healy sparked romance rumors with Bechtel. The 1975 band member was spotted kissing and holding hands with Bechtel in September 2023. Since then, the duo have made rare public appearances but have largely tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

In March 2024, Bechtel opened up about the comments she received from Healy’s fans as a result of their romance.

“I don’t give a s—t. I think it’s hilarious,” she told High Snobiety about remaining unbothered. “Go for it. Have fun. People have a lot to say, You don’t know me at all.”

Healy once again became a topic of conversation in April 2024 when Swift released her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. The record appeared to be mainly about Swift’s fling with Healy — and the subsequent backlash from her fans.

A source told Us at the time that Healy “couldn’t be happier” with how Swift’s album about their short-lived connection turned out.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Bechtel and her romance with Healy:

1. Gabbriette Bechtel Has Made Her Mark in the Modeling World

Born and raised in Orange County, California, Bechtel moved to Los Angeles after high school in an attempt to become a ballet dancer. She ultimately pivoted to modeling and has since worked with brands such as Diesel, Bottega Veneta and Skims.

“I was an unpaid, hard-working model for a very long time,” Bechtel recalled in a May 2023 interview with Vogue. “The majority of students at my high school were beautiful, strictly white blonde girls, and my sister and I were Hispanic. I was called some pretty awful things. But then I just learned to laugh at it.”

2. Gabbriette Bechtel Sings and Was in a Band With Charli XCX

In 2018, Bechtel joined Charli XCX‘s punk rock band Nasty Cherry as the lead singer. Chloe Chaidez, Debbie Knox-Hewson and Georgia Somary rounded out the group. Nasty Cherry released three EPs and were featured in Netflix’s I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry series, which documented how the brand was originally formed.

“I met [Charli XCX] on the set of a music video, and we ended up partying together for a few years,” Bechtel told Highsnobiety in March 2024. “I didn’t see her for a while, and then she reached out and was like, ‘I’m doing this project and I’ve been trying to cast the singer.’”

Nasty Cherry has since come to an end due to the COVID pandemic.

“We couldn’t do anything together, we couldn’t tour our second EP, and we weren’t able to make music together because we were all in different places in the world. So we just decided that it wasn’t going to work out anymore,” Bechtel added at the time. “I miss it all the time. It ended too abruptly.” (As it happens, Charli XCX toured with Swift as one of the opening acts for the 2018 Reputation Tour.)

3. Gabbriette Bechtel Has Her Own Fanbase After Going Viral for Her Cooking Videos

Bechtel has a strong following on all of her social media platforms — but TikTok stood out the most after her viral cooking videos. Bechtel previously opened up about developing a love for being in the kitchen from her parents.

“We ate dinner together as a family every single night, so there was always a fresh meal. We never had takeout,” she shared with Highsnobiety. “We had a lot of Bon Appétit magazines lying around, so [my mother] would always try new recipes. I would come home and she’d have it open and be like, ‘I’m making this tonight,’ and she’d nail it. I would help her prep, so I grew up with my mom testing out stuff.”

4. Gabbriette Bechtel Was Potentially Introduced to Matty Healy Through a Mutual Friend

Bechtel was originally spotted spending time with Healy five months after his split from Swift. Bechtel and Healy were photographed packing on the PDA during multiple outings in New York City before they attended New York Fashion Week events together. The model has also supported Healy at his concerts.

Fans have speculated about what brought Bechtel and Healy together. The twosome are both friendly with Charli XCX after collaborating with her individually in the past. Charli XCX, who worked with Healy on No Rome’s 2021 single “Spinning,” is also engaged to his fellow 1975 band member George Daniel.

5. Gabbriette Bechtel Has Made Headlines for Dating Rockers Before

Before going public with Healy, Bechtel was linked to Levi Dylan, who is the son of Jakob Dylan and grandson of Bob Dylan.