What can’t they do? Although celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh have made a name for themselves in the acting world — they also proved that they can create a unique performance in the kitchen.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Disney star chose to sharpen her skills alongside professional chefs and her loved ones.

“People who know me know that I love to cook, except I have no idea what to do or how to do it,” Gomez explained in her HBO Max series Selena + Chef in November 2020. “I can’t even fix eggs properly. So while I’ve been stuck at home, I thought what better time to improve my skills in the kitchen. I’ve asked some of the best chefs to school me. They’re at home, I’m at home, and we’re going to see if we can make a meal together. Apart.”

The unscripted series allowed the “Wolves” singer to learn new recipes while offering something unique to the viewers.

“There’s more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile. I hope they’re going to laugh because I look like a fool, and just enjoy,” Gomez told The Koalition ahead of the show’s premiere. “Like if you want to try the recipes and like — and I wanted to do that simply because I love cooking. I just don’t know how to do it all the time. I love to make sure that all the new things that I step into are something that about.”

The Texas native noted that having cameras inside of her home wasn’t the problem she expected it to be.

“I’ve had a very difficult time because as I enjoy my position, I just definitely try to keep more of a private life. But this was different for me. I was actually really excited because I had just moved into my home. And that’s my new kitchen in the show,” she added at the time. “So basically I hadn’t officially moved in yet. I didn’t have certain furniture. It just didn’t feel like my home yet. [But] I felt very comfortable. I’ve worked with [executive producer] Aaron [Saidman] before.”

For Gomez, the most crucial part of working on the show was making sure that a donation was made to each guest chef’s chosen charity, telling The Hollywood Reporter in June 2021, “When we first started discussing the show, this was the most important aspect to me. Whenever I agree to come on board with a brand partner, I always make sure there is a charity aspect to the deal.”

The Spring Breakers actress continued to tackle new recipes once quarantine restrictions were lifted in Los Angeles. In November 2021, the series was renewed for a fourth season.

Scroll down for more stars who got their own cooking show: