Celebrity News

Charli XCX and The 1975 Drummer George Daniel’s Relationship Timeline: From Collabs to Engagement

By
George Daniel and Charli XCX. Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel went from musical collaborators to a Hollywood love story.

The duo met when working together on the March 2021 song “Spinning.” Daniel also assisted the “Boom Clap” singer with various songs on her Crash album, which was released in March 2022. Dating rumors were sparked soon after, and the couple were later photographed holding hands on a romantic outing in New York City.

Charli made her relationship with The 1975 drummer public in May of that year with an Instagram photo. He’s since made the rare appearance on her social media pages. Daniel, for his part, isn’t a frequent social media user, so posts of Charli on his pages are few and far between.

While the couple have a low-key relationship, Charli briefly discussed how being with Daniel has allowed her to change her approach to making music.

“Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician, he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work,” she told The Sun in May 2023. “It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process.”

Six months later, the duo announced that they had taken their relationship to the next level when Daniel proposed.

Following the engagement announcement, Daniel’s bandmate Matty Healy left a sweet comment reacting to their love. “I cry🥺,” he wrote.

Keep scrolling for a full timeline of Charli and Daniel’s relationship:

March 2022

After they collaborated on Charli’s Crash album, fans started to speculate that the twosome were more than friends. Photos of Charli and Daniel holding hands in NYC later surfaced online.

Courtesy of Charli XCX/Instagram

May 2022

Charli took their relationship public by posting photos from her vacation with Daniel via Instagram.

“A ~ delicious ~ week ~ off ~ 🧚,” her caption read at the time.

Courtesy of Charli XCX/Instagram

October 2022

Charli shared a glimpse of her and Daniel’s trip to France for Paris Fashion Week.

“And i’m in the front row (bonjour),” she captioned the Instagram post.

January 2023

Charli praised Daniel with a sweet post on X (formerly Twitter).

“My boyfriend is really hot AND he’s a great producer!” she declared. “Who says men can’t multitask???”

March 2023

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

November 2023

The couple announced their engagement. “Charli xcx and george daniel f—king for life!!!” Charli announced on Instagram.

