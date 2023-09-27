Time is running out to see The 1975.
The pop-rock band is taking a break from the road, according to frontman Matty Healy. “We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here,” Healy, 34, told the crowd at a Sacramento, California show on Tuesday, September 26. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”
Thankfully for fans, The 1975 – Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel – won’t take a curtain call yet. The band is on their “Still…at Their Very Best” tour, a sequel to their “The 1975 at Their Very Best” tour they launched supporting their 2022 album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.
The band will play North America until the December 2 gig in Seattle, Washington. After two months off, they’ll pick back up to play the UK before going over to the rest of Europe, with shows in countries like France, Spain, Germany, Poland, and Italy. Their tour ends on March 24, 2024, at AFAS Live in Amsterdam.
The 1975’s tour has been rife with controversy. In January, Healy did an apparent Nazi salute while performing “Love It If We Made It,” throwing up the gesture during a lyric that quoted Donald Trump‘s praise of Kanye West, according to Pitchfork. In May, Healy was first linked to Taylor Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn. The relationship drew attention to Healy’s controversial appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show” in February, where The 1975 frontman made derogatory comments about rapper Ice Spice and admitted to watching pornography that degraded women of color.
Healy would apologize to Ice Spice, but later, he’d dismiss the overall concerns over his podcast appearance. “It doesn’t actually matter,” he said in a profile for The New Yorker. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.” However, he would go on to say he’d take back his statements if he could.
In June, Swift, 33, and Healy ended their brief fling. It’s unlikely that Healy, a London native, will use the upcoming free time to relax and take in a bit of American football. That seems espe