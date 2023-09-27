Time is running out to see The 1975.

The pop-rock band is taking a break from the road, according to frontman Matty Healy. “We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here,” Healy, 34, told the crowd at a Sacramento, California show on Tuesday, September 26. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

Thankfully for fans, The 1975 – Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel – won’t take a curtain call yet. The band is on their “Still…at Their Very Best” tour, a sequel to their “The 1975 at Their Very Best” tour they launched supporting their 2022 album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The band will play North America until the December 2 gig in Seattle, Washington. After two months off, they’ll pick back up to play the UK before going over to the rest of Europe, with shows in countries like France, Spain, Germany, Poland, and Italy. Their tour ends on March 24, 2024, at AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Related: Matty Healy’s Most Controversial Moments Making headlines for more than just the music. Matty Healy has been raising eyebrows for years as The 1975 continues to find success. Months before Healy was linked to Taylor Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn, the English rocker made waves for kissing fans on stage at various shows. He ditched the tradition during […]

The 1975’s tour has been rife with controversy. In January, Healy did an apparent Nazi salute while performing “Love It If We Made It,” throwing up the gesture during a lyric that quoted Donald Trump‘s praise of Kanye West, according to Pitchfork. In May, Healy was first linked to Taylor Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn. The relationship drew attention to Healy’s controversial appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show” in February, where The 1975 frontman made derogatory comments about rapper Ice Spice and admitted to watching pornography that degraded women of color.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Healy would apologize to Ice Spice, but later, he’d dismiss the overall concerns over his podcast appearance. “It doesn’t actually matter,” he said in a profile for The New Yorker. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.” However, he would go on to say he’d take back his statements if he could.

Related: Matty Healy's Dating History: Taylor Swift, Halsey and More You know she loves a London boy! The 1975’s Matty Healy and Taylor Swift reconnected following her April 2023 split from Joe Alwyn — nine years after the singers were initially linked in 2014. “They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023 about the “All Too […]

In June, Swift, 33, and Healy ended their brief fling. It’s unlikely that Healy, a London native, will use the upcoming free time to relax and take in a bit of American football. That seems espe