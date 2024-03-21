Camila Cabello and Charli XCX have no beef.

Cabello, 27, discussed recent comparisons to Charli, 31, during an interview with Paper Magazine, published on Wednesday, March 20. “I love Charli and I love Charli’s music, so I think [comparing us is] a huge compliment,” Cabello said as she cleared the air. “Charli loves me, so everybody can f—k off.”

Fans started comparing the women’s music earlier this month when Cabello teased a snippet of her upcoming song, “I Luv It,” via YouTube. In the video, she hung her head out of a car window and sang along to her tune. Followers were quick to notice that the track sounded similar to Charli’s 2020 hit “I Got It.”

“In her charli xcx eraaaa,” one wrote, while another questioned whether Cabello’s song “featured” the singer. “Charli xcx omg???” a third fan commented.

Followers connected the women once again when Charli posted a similar video on March 7 of her dancing in a car to “I Got It.”

“Lol,” she captioned the viral post. Her cryptic post fueled fans’ theories of a feud.

“CAMILA SHADE HELLO,” one social media user commented, as another wrote, “TELL HER MAMA.”

After Cabello opened up to Paper, Pop Base created a side-by-side of the duo dancing in their respective cars via X. Charli reposted the pic on Wednesday and captioned it with Cabello’s lyrics: “i luv it i luv it i luv it i luv it!” Fans commented that the women “ended the beef allegations.”

Cabello and Charli’s history dates back to June 2019, when Cabello and her ex Shawn Mendes released “Señorita.” Charli was given a credit on the song for cowriting it alongside Cabello, Mendes, 25, Benny Blanco and more.

The women also served as opening acts for Taylor Swift’s 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. They even hopped on stage with Swift, 34, for one of her “Shake It Off” performances.

Cabello has been teasing the release of her fourth studio album since February, when she wiped her Instagram and dyed her hair platinum blonde.

“it’s time >:),” she captioned a post, which featured never-before-heard music in the background.

Later that month, she opened up to Puss Puss Magazine about what fans can expect to hear on her album.

“It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person,” she explained, seemingly referencing her 2021 split from Mendes. “Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. … It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”

Cabello has not yet shared a release date.