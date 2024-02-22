Camila Cabello got candid about dating in her 20s.

The 26-year-old singer opened up to Puss Puss Magazine on Wednesday, February 21, about feeling “really confused” after a breakup, seemingly referring to her 2021 split from Shawn Mendes. “I really felt I was in love with this person,” she said, adding, “Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one.”

Although she’s still dealing with those emotions, Cabello shared that her upcoming album doesn’t only feature sad songs. “It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it,” she explained. “I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”

Cabello and Mendes, 25, met in 2014 while opening on tour together for Austin Mahone. The following year, they collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Four years later, they released their second single together, “Señorita,” along with a steamy music video that showed them dancing together.

Related: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Looking back at young love! To the satisfaction of many longtime Shawnmila shippers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s longtime friendship transitioned into a steamy relationship in 2019, and they shared many sweet moments before splitting. Five years earlier, Mendes and Cabello met while they were both opening up for Austin Mahone on tour. At the […]

In July 2019, the pair were seen holding hands while out and about, fueling romance rumors. They confirmed the dating speculation in August 2019 when Cabello gave Mendes a birthday shout-out via Instagram. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!” she wrote in the since-deleted post.

Throughout their relationship, the pair made a number of red carpet appearances together, wrote love songs about one another, enjoyed vacations and more.

Mendes even revealed they had “absolutely” talked about getting engaged while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he said.

The following year, the duo announced their split in a joint social media post. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Related: Everything Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Have Said About Their Split Working through it. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have slowly opened up about their split after calling it quits in the fall of 2021. The “Stitches” crooner and the former Fifth Harmony singer started out as friends in 2014 after they both opened up for Austin Mahone’s tour. They collaborated on 2017’s “I Know What […]

The pair briefly reunited and were seen kissing at Coachella in 2023 but called it quits again two months later.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “There’s no bad blood between them, but their relationship has just run its course.