Nothing to see here! After fans noticed a ring on Camila Cabello‘s finger in a new TikTok video, the singer shut down speculation that she was engaged to boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

“Oh, is this news? No, guys!” Cabello, 24, teased during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 26.

After Fallon, 46, directly asked her whether Mendes, 23, popped the question, the performer replied, “He has not, and I am not engaged.”

Cabello explained that she actually has no idea which hand an engagement ring is meant to go on, which is why she wears jewelry without thinking about it.

“I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me – which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know,” she said on Thursday. “My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know, either!”

Mendes and Cabello first sparked romance rumors in 2019, after meeting five years earlier while both opening up for Austin Mahone on tour. Since they started dating, the pair has been more private when it comes to their relationship, which the “Havana” singer has preferred.

“I don’t know; people can say whatever they want. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” the Cuba native told Elle in October 2019. “That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

The Canada native, for his part, offered a glimpse at their close bond when he got honest about learning to be more open with the Fifth Harmony alum.

“[I realized] I had no vulnerability with my girlfriend, and realized the second I showed that to her, she would fall deeper in love with me,” he told Alicia Keys in an interview in November 2020. “And the second she showed that to me, I would fall deeper in love with her. That’s the most attractive and beautiful thing in the world.”

Although the pair are not currently planning to tie the knot, the “Stitches” singer admitted that they have talked about getting engaged in the future.

“Yeah, absolutely. I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he shared with Entertainment Tonight in December 2020.