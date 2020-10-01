They’re still on! Camila Cabello left little doubt about her relationship status with boyfriend Shawn Mendes amid speculation that the couple had split.

The “Havana” songstress, 23, praised the 22-year-old crooner on Wednesday, September 30, after he announced his upcoming album, Wonder. “The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now,” she captioned an Instagram video of Mendes singing. “@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.”

Cabello then made clear that her support was more than friendly. “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart,” she concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

Mendes, in turn, responded with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

The Canada native and Cabello sparked split rumors in recent months. After initially quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have not been spotted together or posted with each other on social media.

The “Señorita” collaborators began dating in July 2019 after years as friends. She opened up in March about being “exhausted” by her feelings for Mendes.

“I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties,” she explained to Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 when asked if they planned to make more music together.

Hill then pressed Cabello about whether the duo were too “busy” to record together, to which she replied: “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you. … We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down!”

Hill subsequently quipped, “Too busy in other ways?” The former Fifth Harmony member laughed, “No, no. I meant emotionally! Dang it.”

In May, Cabello made a similarly suggestive comment while accepting a Kids’ Choice Award with Mendes. “We’re going to make organic slime and slime ourselves,” she said during the virtual awards show, a remark some fans perceived as sexual in nature.