Yuck! Camila Cabello is apparently interested in making some slime of her own with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Cabello, 23, and Mendes, 21, accepted a Kids’ Choice Award on Saturday, May 2, for Favorite Musical Collaboration in regards to for song “Señorita.” During their virtual acceptance speech, the couple expressed their gratitude to fans for their support.

“What’s up guys? Thank you so much for the Kids’ Choice Award. We love you so much,” the Canadian crooner said, while the former X Factor contestant added, “This is so cool! I literally have watched the Kids’ Choice Awards for forever. I wish we were there to get slimed.”

Mendes expressed how he wished that they “could be there” alongside their fans during the moment, noting that he hopes “everybody is staying safe” while in quarantine. Still on the subject of wanting to “get slimed,” Cabello said: “We love you. Thank you so much for voting. We’re going to make organic slime and slime ourselves.”

While many fans shared supportive messages for the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” collaborators over their win, many others were quick to point out the seemingly sexual nature behind Cabello’s “organic slime” remark.

“Camila has always had a way of making an innocent sentence sound dirty,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Even Shawn seemed not prepared for Camila’s final words. Funniest girl ever! She should do comedy.”

A third fan commented, “I watched the clip and legit thought how wholesome she is for making homemade slime. Then read the comments and now ‘organic slime’ has a whole new meaning.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards was hosted virtually by Nickelodeon alum Victoria Justice on Saturday. The 33rd annual event was originally supposed to be hosted by Chance the Rapper at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 22.

Justin Bieber and Migos member Quavo were initially the ceremony’s scheduled performers, but the baton was passed over to Asher Angel. Kristen Bell, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also made appearances throughout the evening.

Mendes, for his part, tied for the third most awards at this year’s remote event alongside Avengers: Endgame and Nickelodeon series Henry Danger.