Bring on the slime! The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards are taking place in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 23, honoring the best in movies, TV, music and more.

DJ Khaled is the host, while Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation are among the most nominated in their respective categories.

Scroll to see the full list of winners and nominees from the kid-approved awards show below!

Favorite Movie:

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor:

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favorite Movie Actress:

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther)

Rihanna (Ocean’s 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero:

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Infinity War)

Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker:

Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie:

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie:

Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Andy Samberg (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie:

Gal Gadot (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Yara Shahidi (Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Smallfoot)

Favorite Funny TV Show:

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Favorite TV Drama:

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favorite Female TV Star:

Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven’s Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Undercover)

Favorite Male TV Star:

Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (BUNK’D)

Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Music Group:

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

Favorite Male Artist:

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Reality Show:

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favorite TV Host:

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy and Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon and JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges:

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing With the Stars)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (The Four: Battle for Stardom)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Cartoon:

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Song:

“Delicate” by Taylor Swift

“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

“In My Feelings” by Drake

“Natural” by Imagine Dragons

“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande

“Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Breakout Artist:

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration:

“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Happier” by Marshmello featuring Bastille

“I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

“Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“No Brainer” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

“SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott featuring Drake

Favorite Social Music Star:

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favorite Global Music Star:

Davido (Africa)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Troye Sivan (Australia/New Zealand)

David Guetta (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

J Balvin (Latin America)

HRVY (United Kingdom)

Favorite Video Game:

Just Dance 2019

LEGO® The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Favorite Social Star:

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer:

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf

How Do You Want to Help?:

Help People in Need (homes, food and more)

Help Schools (supplies, STEM and more)

Help the Environment (clean water, recycling and more)

Help Animals (rescue, wildlife and more)

Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect and more)

