Bring on the slime! The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards are taking place in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 23, honoring the best in movies, TV, music and more.
DJ Khaled is the host, while Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation are among the most nominated in their respective categories.
Scroll to see the full list of winners and nominees from the kid-approved awards show below!
Favorite Movie:
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor:
Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Favorite Movie Actress:
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther)
Rihanna (Ocean’s 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Superhero:
Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker:
Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Animated Movie:
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie:
Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie:
Gal Gadot (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Smallfoot)
Favorite Funny TV Show:
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK’D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Favorite TV Drama:
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favorite Female TV Star:
Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Male TV Star:
Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favorite Music Group:
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
Favorite Male Artist:
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Reality Show:
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host:
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy and Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon and JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
Favorite TV Judges:
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing With the Stars)
Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (The Four: Battle for Stardom)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favorite Cartoon:
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Song:
“Delicate” by Taylor Swift
“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes
“In My Feelings” by Drake
“Natural” by Imagine Dragons
“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande
“Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite Breakout Artist:
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration:
“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Happier” by Marshmello featuring Bastille
“I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
“Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“No Brainer” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
“SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott featuring Drake
Favorite Social Music Star:
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favorite Global Music Star:
Davido (Africa)
BLACKPINK (Asia)
Troye Sivan (Australia/New Zealand)
David Guetta (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
J Balvin (Latin America)
HRVY (United Kingdom)
Favorite Video Game:
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Favorite Social Star:
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favorite Gamer:
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help?:
Help People in Need (homes, food and more)
Help Schools (supplies, STEM and more)
Help the Environment (clean water, recycling and more)
Help Animals (rescue, wildlife and more)
Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect and more)
