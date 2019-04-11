Fab four! Migos rapper Quavo spilled the dream double date he’s dying to have with girlfriend Saweetie, bandmate Offset and Cardi B.

Quavo told Us Weekly and other reporters at the boohooMan x Quavo launch at the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11, that the quartet goes on “fun” double dates “all the time.”

The “Pure Water” crooner, 28, also shared the one thing he would like the group to do. “I want to go to Six Flags,” he said. “We ain’t did it yet, but I think we should go to Six Flags together. It’ll be a fun one.”

The Grammy nominee and the “Icy Grl” singer, 25, sparked dating buzz in August, when she starred in the musician’s “Working Me” video.

The duo didn’t confirm their relationship until September. “We worked together and ever since then we been getting to know each other and I enjoy his company,” Saweetie told the hosts of The Real that month.

As for Offset, 27, and Cardi, 26, the married couple are newly reconciled after splitting in December.

The rapper opened up about their relationship during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on February 27. “You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow,” he said at the time. “Look, marriage counseling look cooler … not on the TV, though; real behind-the-scenes getting to know each other … getting to know who you’re with and appreciate them all the way around.”

The former stripper confirmed that she and Offset reunited in January 2019. “We’re working things out, baby,” she told a reporter while leaving court in Queens.

Offset apologized to his love in an Instagram video one month prior. “I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t have no business. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize,” he said.

The twosome share nine-month-old daughter Kulture.

