Celebrity News

Celebrity Double Dates Through the Years

By
Celebrity Double Dates
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GQ
9

Four isn’t always a crowd! When it comes to dating, these celebrity couples are showing Us that sometimes date night is better when paired with another duo.

Whether it’s heading out to dinner or hitting the ski slopes or even attending red carpet events, these celebrities prove that the more is merrier with these iconic double dates.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been known to turn some heads during their own double dates — like the time the foursome posed touching tongues with their partners in the bathroom at the 2021 VMA Awards.

They aren’t the only stars who love double dates. Scroll down to see some of the most star studded celebrity double dates through the years — and ones that make Us wish we could fifth wheel.

