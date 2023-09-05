Coco Gauff wasn’t a fan of fellow tennis star Frances Tiafoe’s US Open outfit.

After defeating Caroline Wozniacki during the championships on Sunday, September 3, Gauff, 19, opened up about the colorful Nike ensemble Tiafoe, 25, donned while playing against Rinjy Hijikata that same day. Tiafoe’s look included a teal tank top covered with a pink, red and orange splatter paint-like design.

“Frances told me at the French Open that he had something crazy planned for the US Open, and I was like, ‘You’re wearing confetti,’” Gauff said before erupting with laughter during a post-match interview. “I said Carlos [Alacaraz] looked better,” Gauff said of the Spanish athlete, who won against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi on Sunday, wearing a vibrant white Nike shirt and maroon shorts.

“He’s going to hate this,” Gauff said of Tiafoe. “Love you Frances.”

In addition to sharing her fashion critique, Gauff made history on Sunday when she became the first U.S. teenager in more than 20 years to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open. (Serena Williams was the last to do so in 1999.)

After her victory against Wozniacki, 33, who has won 30 single titles including a Grand Slam title throughout her career, Gauff praised the Denmark native, calling it an “honor” to share the court with her.

Gauff also gave her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, a shout-out, revealing that her dad gets “too nervous” to sit in the box and instead opts to do “laps around the stadium.”

“I don’t know if he can hear me right now, but I felt his good energy,” she said.

Wozniacki was equally impressed with young pro. “I think Coco over the last month and a half, ever since after Wimbledon, I think she’s not scared to hit through her forehand,” Wozniacki said in a post-game interview. “I think she’s getting more depth on it and a little more rotation. I think that’s why she’s obviously winning more on a consistent basis. I think she’s always been a great athlete, she’s always had the backhand, the serve, the fighting spirit. I feel like right now it’s all kind of coming together for her.”

Wozniacki — who is back in the game after briefly retiring in 2019 — also opened up about her new approach to tennis.

“It’s different. I had two kids,” Wozniacki told reporters on Sunday. “I want to be a good role model for them. I obviously want to be a good role model for kids out there. But I’m also a competitor. I’m just out there to fight my hardest. I think I’ve always done that. I’m trying to do that with respect to my opponent and everything else. I wear many hats. But I just try to do my best wherever I am.”

Wozniacki shares daughter Olivia, 2, and son James, 11 months, with husband and retired NBA star David Lee.