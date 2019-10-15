



Coco Gauff will join fellow tennis pros Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, Tommy Haas and James Blake at the first-ever Baha Mar Cup in the Bahamas in November.

The three-day event, which will raise money for Hurricane Dorian victims, kicks off on Thursday, November 7.

“I am proud to join the global tennis community for a weekend of exceptional tennis at Baha Mar, which will directly benefit relief and rebuilding efforts for those affected by Hurricane Dorian,” Gauff, 15, said in a statement on Tuesday, October 15.

The one-of-a-kind tennis fundraising event will feature a pro-Am tournament pitting professional tennis players against their fans, exhibition matches and a performance by Charles Esten, known for his role on the ABC/CMT drama series Nashville.

“I’m very honored to bring my music to The Bahamas for resort guests and the tournament participants at Baha Mar, who are supporting this important charity event,” Esten said in a statement. “The Bahamas is a special place, and in the wake of the great devastation it has suffered, I can’t think of anything I’d rather be doing than visiting and performing while helping to raise much-needed funds for the vital rebuilding efforts that are already underway.”

Back in July, Gauff made headlines for defeating Venus Williams during round 1 of Wimbledon. Days before the match, the teenager credited Venus and her sister Serena Williams for being her role models.

“Serena Williams has always been an idol and Venus … I mean they’re the reason I wanted to pick up a tennis racket,” Gauff told reporters on June 25. “I met them both and they’re both super kind people and I’m just super happy and thankful that they chose to play tennis because I’m sure they’d dominate any sport they wanted to play.”

More recently, Gauff took home her first singles title at Upper Austria Ladies Linz, an indoor WTA tournament, on Sunday, October 13.

“I’ll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life,” Gauff declared on the court after her win.

Visit www.bahamar.com for Baha Mar Cup ticket options. The tournaments will also air on the Tennis Channel in November 2019.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!