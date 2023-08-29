The 2023 US Open Championships kicked off in New York City on August 28 — with several celebrities in attendance.

The first night of the tournament included a performance from Sara Bareilles to honor Billie Jean King and the 50th anniversary of equal prize money.

“There is nobody like her. She has walked the walk in the name of equality and justice since the beginning of her career,” Bareilles captioned an Instagram photo of her posing with King and music director Nadia Digiallonardo. “We celebrate 50 years since @billejeanking changed the game and the way women were seen and valued by securing equal prize money!! Her relentless pursuit forged a movement that changed an industry and the world, and to know her is to know one of the most bright, curious, interested, charismatic, intelligent, passionate people on earth.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see every star that attended the 2023 US Open so far: