Keeping the spark alive! Katie Couric and her husband, John Molner, are quite the spontaneous couple.

“We try to go out for fun dinners. He plans a date vacation every year. We go some place fun and exotic,” Couric, 61, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Worldwide Orphans Annual Gala in New York City on Monday, November 5. “This year, we’re going to India. I have no idea what we’re doing! He planned everything. Can’t get much better than that, right?”

The Today show alum and Molner, 55, tied the knot in June 2014 after three years together. “I wasn’t nervous at all,” Couric told Savannah Guthrie one month after exchanging vows with the banker. “For someone who is generally hyper, I was incredibly relaxed.”

Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998. They shared daughters Elinor, 27, and Caroline, 22.

The Emmy-winning journalist opened up about finding love again during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2017. “I feel really lucky because he’s funny and really smart and great company,” she gushed of Molner at the time. “You know, you forget how important it is just to enjoy being with the person.”

Couric hasn’t shied away from showing off her man on social media either. “Date night,” she captioned a stunning Instagram snapshot of the duo dressed in formal attire on Thursday, November 8. She also posted a glamorous picture of the pair at a wedding in October.

Molner shares son Henry and daughter Allie with his ex-wife, Jane Franke.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

