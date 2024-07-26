In the game of fashion, Chrissy Teigen is going for gold with her latest look.

After arriving in Paris earlier this week, the Cravings author was able to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26. Joined by her husband, John Legend, and their two oldest kids Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, the family unit turned heads for all the right reasons with their style near the Eiffel Tower.

For starters, Teigen, 38, — who is also mom to 17-month-old Esti and 13-month-old Wren — said goodbye to pants and hello to green brief-style shorts for her latest fashion moment. Her outfit included sky-high heels and a matching cardigan with bold, gold buttons.

As for Legend, 45, he looked handsome in a classic black suit without a tie. He polished his look with a pair of crisp white sneakers and a gold watch.

While the family photos looked picture-perfect, Teigen shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Luna braving the rainy weather on Instagram. To protect her pink dress and matching clutch, Luna briefly wore a poncho before the weather improved.

Before arriving in Paris, Teigen expressed her excitement at having the opportunity to experience the games in person.

“I’ve never attended anything like this in my life, so to be in Paris for the Olympics is going to be next level,” she told People on July 21. “The kids are excited, too. … It’s just so beautiful, and there are so many things for them to do and see and that makes it fun for a family trip for anything.”

One sport Teigen and her daughter Luna will be watching is the gymnastics team featuring Simone Biles, Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera

“[Luna’s] a gymnast herself,” Teigen said, “but not anywhere near the caliber of Simone Biles yet.”