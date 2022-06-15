There’s no transformation quite like a Chrissy Teigen transformation. The entrepreneur has worn so many hats — model! chef! mom! muse! — that it’s impossible to pin her down to just one facet of entertainment. Instead, the social media superstar has done it all — from the time she was a little kid.

Teigen grew up all over the West, including Utah, Washington and California. She even lived in Hawaii as a kid with mom Pepper Thai, dad Ron Teigen, and her older, half-sister, Tina. In April 2022, Chrissy and John Legend took their children, Luna and Miles, to Oahu and retraced the footsteps of her childhood.

“This was the street I lived on in Makakilo for a few years when I was just a year older than Luna now!” she wrote in the nostalgic Instagram photos. “1st and 2nd grade, and I still remember my May Day dance.”

The model — who “was very popular in her class,” her mother told Insider in April 2021 — had a fiesty personality since Day 1, as evidenced by the many childhood photos she has shared via social media over the years. Whether she was posing in her high school cheerleading uniform or sharing a throwback in some iconic ‘90s fashion, Chrissy was born to entertain.

After she was discovered by a photographer while living in Huntington Beach, the cookbook author embarked on her modeling career, which launched her into stardom. She met Legend on the set of his 2009 music video, “Stereo,” in which she appeared as his love interest. One year later, she scored the cover of Sports Illustrated’s iconic Swimsuit Edition.

The model and the pianist wed in 2014, which only increased their star power as a couple. Chrissy landed hosting positions on Lip Sync Battle and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, quickly becoming more famous for her online humor — her Twitter quips and relatable banter — than her modeling or hosting. She and Legend welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018. She released her first cookbook, Cravings by Chrissy, four months later.

While the star has faced her fair share of hardships — including the devastating loss of son Jack, who was stillborn in September 2020 — Chrissy’s family has always been there to support her.

“We’ve been through so many challenges together,” the “All of Me” singer told Good Morning America in November 2020, two months after the loss of their son. “I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family.”

In March 2022, Chrissy revealed to fans that she had completed her IVF journey, noting that she felt “healthier and so much better” after finishing the process.

Keep scrolling to see her transformation from music video model to A-lister: