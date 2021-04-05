A moving tribute. Chrissy Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, is honoring the memory of her late grandson in her upcoming cookbook.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Pepper, 59, shared that she has dedicated The Pepper Thai Cookbook, out April 13, to Jack, who died in September 2020 after Chrissy, 35, gave birth five months early.

“We talk about him every day,” Pepper said. “Luna talks about him every day, and that’s how we grieve. We’re getting better each day. … We’re getting so much better, and Chrissy too.”

Last fall, the model revealed that she and her husband, John Legend, had lost their third child after she suffered complications from a placental abruption. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Pepper also spoke about the loss in October, sharing a video of herself saying goodbye to Jack at the hospital. “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack,” she wrote at the time.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl and Legend, 42, share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Their proud grandma is already teaching them the culinary arts. “They love to help, like, crack eggs or something,” she told WSJ, adding that they love her Thai cooking as well as pasta dishes.

The new author also likes to use Thai ingredients in her American recipes, noting that she made the grandkids a meatball dish with marinara, soy sauce and garlic. “The kids loved it,” she said. “So I just do it my way.”

In October, Chrissy wrote an essay about the loss for Medium, addressing fans and followers who had reached out to offer their condolences. “For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness,” said the Lip Sync Battle cohost. “Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes.”

She added that she had experienced “beautiful” moments of kindness from strangers. “I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart,” she wrote. “Sometimes people will approach me with a note. The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers. I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out.”