Vilailuck Teigen mourned her daughter Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy loss on Thursday, October 1.

“My heart aches,” the Pepper Thai Cookbook author, 58, captioned an emotional Instagram slideshow. “Love you so much baby Jack.”

In the social media upload, Vilailuck held the little one in her arms at the hospital.

Chrissy, 34, revealed on Wednesday, September 30, that she and John Legend had lost their third child after she was hospitalized due to excessive blood loss.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the Cravings author wrote via Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. … Everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

The Utah native, who shares Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with the EGOT winner, 41, noted that they had already chosen a moniker for their baby boy.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” the Chrissy’s Court star wrote. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She and the Voice coach received supportive comments from many celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to Melissa Fumero.

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, commented on Chrissy’s reveal, while the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 38, wrote, “I am so astonished and in complete awe of your bravery. You just made so many women feel seen by sharing this intimate grief. I hope the outpouring of love you receive helps you and your family heal.”

Legend’s fellow Voice coaches have been “rallying around” the couple “while giving them the space to grieve,” a source told Us Weekly.