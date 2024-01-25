Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024

By
Best Street Style of 2024
8
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya always step out in style..

Whether they’re doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, the biggest names in Hollywood know how to make a statement — even if a red carpet isn’t involved.

Take Swift, for example, who commanded attention in New York City while sporting a number of designer pieces. She slayed in a long black coat from SGant 240 Mulberry Street and paired it with a hooded sweater dress from The Row. Swift elevated her look with black leather booties and a brown purse.

Dwyane Wade, meanwhile, looked cool as ever in a knit yellow set in New York City on January 25. Underneath the sweater, he rocked a white turtleneck. Wade paired the vibrant outfit with blue and black rimmed sunglasses, white sneakers and black and white nail polish.

Woman Using Digital Tablet at Home

Deal of the Day

$11 for 5! These Seamless Thongs Are a Top-Selling Fashion Item on Amazon View Deal

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity street style of 2024:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Chrissy Teigen Bio

Chrissy Teigen
Dwyane Wade Explains Why Daughter Zaya Is Not Celebrating Pride This Year

Dwyane Wade

Dylan Sprouse
Florence Pugh Update

Florence Pugh

Hunter Schafer
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez
1292019479bio kyle richards 206

Kyle Richards
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kylie Jenner
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Zendaya

Zendaya

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!