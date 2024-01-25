The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024

Stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya always step out in style..

Whether they’re doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, the biggest names in Hollywood know how to make a statement — even if a red carpet isn’t involved.

Take Swift, for example, who commanded attention in New York City while sporting a number of designer pieces. She slayed in a long black coat from SGant 240 Mulberry Street and paired it with a hooded sweater dress from The Row. Swift elevated her look with black leather booties and a brown purse.

Dwyane Wade, meanwhile, looked cool as ever in a knit yellow set in New York City on January 25. Underneath the sweater, he rocked a white turtleneck. Wade paired the vibrant outfit with blue and black rimmed sunglasses, white sneakers and black and white nail polish.

