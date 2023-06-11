Courtside cuties! Jake Gyllenhaal and his longtime girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, made a rare public appearance together at the French Open.

The Brokeback Mountain star, 42, and the model, 27, attended the tennis tournament on Sunday, June 11, where Gyllenhaal sweetly wrapped his arm around his love during the match. The California native looked casual in a pink button-down and a pair of sunglasses. Cadieu, for her part, opted for a white tank top, light-wash jeans and a black baseball cap.

During the Roland-Garros championship, the low-key couple watched Novak Djokovic take home his 23rd grand slam title after defeating Casper Ruud.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2018 that the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor had started dating the France native.

“Jeanne is very mature for her age. She’s quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she’s a really great and well-rounded person,” a source told Us at the time regarding the duo’s 16-year age gap. “She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious.”

The twosome primarily kept their blossoming romance private before making their red carpet debut at the movie premiere of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter in September 2021.

“They looked cozy together. He wrapped his arm around her for photo opps. She seems to get along with Maggie and Peter [Sarsgaard, Maggie’s husband] well like she’s already part of the family,” an eyewitness told Us at the time, noting Jake seemed “very happy” to have Cadieu on his arm.

One week later, the Donnie Darko star gushed about his partner during an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show. “There’s only so far I’ll go as, you know, in talking about it,” Jake said that October. “I love her so much. She’s such a good person.”

While the style star doesn’t really care for the spotlight, that was “part of the reason” that Jake “just adores her,” he added.

The pair’s romance even continued to strengthen as they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a lot of ways, we’re family. I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease,” the Ambulance star told Esquire in February 2022. “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

Scroll below to see photos of the couple at the French Open: