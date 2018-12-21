Jake Gyllenhaal Is Dating Model Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal is currently dating model Jeanne Cadieu, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Jeanne is very mature for her age. She’s quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she’s a really great and well-rounded person,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious.”

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor, 38, and Cadieu, 22, are doing their best to keep their relationship under wraps. Neither of them follow each other on social media, despite Gyllenhaal joining Instagram on December 5.

Though the pair — who share a 16-year age difference — are social media shy, they have no problem taking their romance international as they jet across the world. Over the past summer, they were spotted hanging out in London in July and Greece in August. While in Paris, Cadieu shared a telling quote alongside a photo of the Eiffel Tower in July that read, “My own brokenness. my broken was attracted to your broken, maybe that’s why I allowed you to break me.”

Don’t expect Gyllenhaal to open up about his new girlfriend anytime soon. When asked about ex Taylor Swift, who he dated for three months in 2010, he didn’t mince his words. “I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but…” he said during an interview with The Guardian in 2017. “I would love to not talk about my personal life.”

The Nightcrawler star was previously linked to Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst and Natalie Portman.

