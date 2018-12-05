Making a statement! Jake Gyllenhaal entered the social scene on Wednesday, December 5, when he joined Instagram — and quickly broke the internet with the potential reveal of his newest role.

“Whoa, what the f–ck?” Gyllenhaal, 37, said in a hilarious video posted to his page that shows him reading a comic book with the caption, “I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man.”

The post teased that Gyllenhaal will take on the role of the villain Mysterio in the highly anticipated 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fans and celebrities alike couldn’t handle their excitement for the Southpaw star — and his newly minted social media status.

“I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man either,” Ryan Reynolds, who plays Marvel’s Deadpool, joked in the comment section. “Same,” The Avengers‘ Mark Ruffalo wrote.

Zendaya — who portrayed Michelle “MJ” Jones in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming — simply added three hand-clapping emojis. Gyllenhaal’s Love & Other Drugs costar Josh Gad gushed, “Welcome to the internet!”

“The fastest follow I ever made in my life” one commenter chimed in. Another added: “Jake you are here !!!! I can not believe my eyes.”

It was first speculated in May that Gyllenhaal would join the star-studded cast for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Variety reported at the time that Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker and Zendaya would also return for the sequel to the superhero flick. The publication also noted that Marisa Tomei (May Parker) has also signed to reprise her role.

Mysterio will be the California-born actor’s first role in a comic book-inspired motion picture, though he was previously considered for the main role of Spider-Man after Tobey Maguire was injured while filming Seabiscuit in between 2002’s Spider-Man and 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

