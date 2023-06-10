Cancel OK
Jessica Alba Brings 15-Year-Old Daughter Honor to French Open: Photos

Jessica Alba and daughter Honor
KCS Presse / MEGA

Jessica Alba brought her 15-year-old daughter, Honor, to the French Open in Paris on Saturday, June 10.

Jessica Alba Family Album Mother Daughter

Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren’s Family Photos With Their 3 Kids Over the ...

“girls day at @rolandgarros 🎾☀️🇫🇷 congrats to @iga.swiatek @karolinamuchova on an incredible match 👏🏽,” the Dark Angel alum, 42, captioned photos of her outing with Honor via Instagram. They attended with Jen Kroog Rosenberg, who works with Alba as vice president of marketing communications at The Honest Company, and another friend.

Alba wore a striped blue dress wit a navy bag and big hoop earrings. Honor, meanwhile, wore a monochromatic pale yellow look. She topped her high-waisted shorts and crop top with a matching long sleeved shirt. Mom and daughter both wore white sneakers for the tennis championship between Iga Świątek and Karolína Muchová. (Świątek won the French Open for the third time in four years.)

The girls’ day was just a few days after Alba celebrated her eldest daughter’s 15th birthday. “15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama,” the Fantastic Four star gushed via Instagram on Wednesday, June 7. “I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change … to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it ❤️‍. My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love.”

15 Years! See Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline

15 Years! See Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline

She added, “15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫 Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things. Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available… you have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong. 🥹 Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving -manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself. 💗.”

Jessica Alba, Honor Warren, Jen Kroog Rosenberg and friend.
KCS Presse / MEGA

Alba shares Honor as well as daughter Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 5, with husband Cash Warren. The film producer and the Honest Beauty founder married in May 2008 and recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

Jessica Alba Cash Warrens Most Telling Quotes About Their Relationship

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s Most Honest Quotes About Their Relationship

Last year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the two were still “as attracted to each other as they ever have been” and finally felt like they found a good balance as spouses and coparents.

“They love doing family stuff together but always make time for romance, plus hanging with friends and taking turns to give each other a break,” the source said at the time. “It’s morphed into this perfect dynamic, really.”

