There’s nothing like island time! Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren have found that there are few things better than quality time with their three children.

“Island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴🥰,” the Honest Company founder, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 10, sharing a carousel of pics with Warren, 44, and kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

During the Easter getaway, Alba stunned in a red maxi dress and beamed beside her husband, whom she wed in 2008, and little ones. Honor and Haven, for their part, looked all grown up in blue sundresses while Hayes looked adorable in a pair of blue shorts and a coordinating button-down.

The Dark Angel alum and Warren first became parents in June 2008 when Honor was born. The pair later welcomed Haven and Hayes in July 2011 and December 2017, respectively. While Alba has long loved doting on her daughters, she felt a shift once they became teenagers.

“I’m struggling with not treating her like a little [kid] — I want to treat them all like babies,” the Honey star confessed during a July 2021 appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram series Before, During & After Baby. “I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together.”

Alba revealed at the time that Honor had requested that the mother-daughter pair spend quality time alone “without Haven around” and that her mom “treat me like I’m me and she’s her.” The L.A.’s Finest alum explained to Schwarzenegger, 33, that she still struggled to treat her daughters as individuals rather than a pair of sisters.

Alba is also a proud boy mom to her youngest child, Hayes. “To my Hayesie… I love you more than words could ever express my sweet boy. Your spirit is pure love and joy! All of our bedtime cuddles and end-of-day talks are my favorite,” she gushed via Instagram in December 2022 in honor of his fifth birthday. “Your energy is endless and it cracks me up when you try to fight sleep because you don’t want to miss anything.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Valentine’s Day actress added in her post: “I love that you really feel music [in] your heart. I love how ‘in the zone’ you get while playing sports and your determination to hone your skills blows me away! I love everything that makes you you! Please remember to always give mama tight squeezes and smooches no matter how big you get! I love you my 5-year-old! Ugh — why does time fly so fast!”

In addition to raising their children, Alba and the movie producer — who met on the set of 2004’s Fantastic Four — have learned to prioritize their marriage.

“Jessica and Cash are so happy now, but it’s no secret they struggled at various points — early on in the marriage, especially. He had a tough time with the whole ‘Mr. Alba’ schtick,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “[But she] has always believed in him and stood by his side through thick and thin.”

The insider continued: “Jessica’s hard work ethic is legendary, but she leans on Cash a lot when she’s making big decisions and he’s always there to take care of the kids if she’s dashing around at an appointment. He’s a great dad [and] a supportive husband.”