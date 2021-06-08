Teen time! Jessica Alba posted a touching tribute for her eldest daughter Honor’s 13th birthday on Monday, June 7.

“My teenager!!!!” the actress, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “This is 13! Honor — yes, you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me of on the daily. You have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious and so kind. I’m just so proud of you.”

The California native apologized for crying whenever she looks at the teenager “too long,” explaining, “They are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So, you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo. You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life, baby girl! I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul.”

In the social media upload, the birthday girl smiled before school in a black jacket, patched jeans and black boots. The Fantastic Four star shared a similar photo on her Instagram Story, adding, “I’m not really sure how this happened. My baby is a teenager.”

Maria Menounos commented that Alba’s eldest was “all grown up” and “beautiful,” while Jessie James Decker and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi both called her “stunning.”

The Honest Company founder is also the mother of daughter Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3, with her husband, Cash Warren. The toddler is “cuter” than his older sisters, Alba told Jimmy Fallon in May 2019.

“He’s the cutest of the three,” she said at the time, noting that Hayes is more “into” his dad, 42. “He loves Cash. It doesn’t even make sense. Cash will walk in the other side of the house [and Hayes] will just hear the door open … and he’ll just be like, ‘Dada!’ from his high chair. Like, ‘Please get me out of this chair [away] from all these women.’ All of us are just crowding around him and squeezing him and touching him and kissing him.”

Haven is especially fond of the little one. “Honor is not as good with Hayes as Haven,” the L.A.’s Finest star explained to Fallon, 46. “[Haven] literally has an American Girl doll on one hip and Hayes on the other hip. She basically was complaining of sciatic pain [and] it’s because she holds this heavy baby. He’s, like, half her size.”