On her own. Sharon Stone has three boys at home and opened up to Us Weekly about raising them as a single parent.

“Every age when you’re a single mom is intriguing,” the actress, 61, told Us exclusively at the Women’s Brain Health event on Wednesday, March 17. “[It’s] extra intriguing when there’s no dad.”

The Basic Instinct star’s sons Roan, 19, Laird, 14, and Quinn, 13, are currently having a busy summer, and Stone admitted that she is enjoying their absence.

“Thank God the two young ones are at camp right now,” she told Us. “I’ve had, like, two weeks of silence. The older one is working … and it’s just like, every summer when they do this, I feel like I remember me. I was cute. I was a girl. Oh yes, I’m back!”

The Pennsylvania native, who rarely posts pictures of her boys, elaborated on single motherhood in a June 2015 Closer interview. “I find that it creates such an incredible meaning and such a compelling sense of intimacy and understanding that it’s hard to relate to people that don’t have children,” she said at the time. “Like every mom, there are just not enough hours in the day, especially when you’re a working mom. I love the Alicia Keys song ‘Superwoman’— that’s kind of my motto. I listen to that and it gets me going. I know we are all kind of doing the same thing.”

Shortly after her eldest arrived in 2000, Stone suffered a massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage — which is why she’s so passionate about women’s brain health.

The Mosaic star told Us that her doctor thought she was “faking” her brain bleed at the time. “Because I’m an actress and because I’m a woman,” she explained. “Women do not get the same health care period that men get. And attractive women get less. … Now I usually feel much safer with a female doctor because I need someone who’s actually going to see me and experience me and discuss what is happening with me. And then they can tell me if they truly believe I’m okay or not okay or what’s happening, but I’m not going to be dismissed ever again.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!