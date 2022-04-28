Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have the cutest kids! The couple have welcomed three little ones since their May 2008 wedding.

The pair’s eldest daughter, Honor, arrived one month after their nuptials, followed by Haven in August 2011. The actress gave birth to son Hayes in December 2017.

The California native called baby No. 3 “the best gift to ring in the New Year” in an Instagram post the following month, writing, “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

In a post of his own, Warren gushed, “You showed up a few days early, but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes!”

Two years later, Alba told Jimmy Fallon that she considers Hayes to be her “cutest” child.

“Honor is not as good with Hayes as Haven,” the Fantastic Four star went on to say during the May 2019 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. “[Haven] literally has an American Girl doll on one hip and Hayes on the other hip. She basically was complaining of sciatic pain [and] it’s because she holds this heavy baby. He’s, like, half her size.”

The L.A.’s Finest alum went on to say that Hayes is more “into” his dad than his mom and sisters, explaining, “It doesn’t even make sense. Cash will walk in [from] the other side of the house [and Hayes] will just hear the door open … and he’ll just be like, ‘Dada!’ from his high chair. Like, ‘Please get me out of this chair [away] from all these women.’ All of us are just crowding around him and squeezing him and touching him and kissing him.”

When it comes to disciplining the little ones, Alba relies on spy cameras all around her Los Angeles home.

“I can see [whether] they [are] messing around or … focusing [while doing virtual learning],” the Honest Company creator told Ellen DeGeneres in January 2021. “I can call them out. I’m the voice from the ceiling coming in.”

