Little did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren know that the Fantastic Four would be more than just a job for them — it would be the starting point of their fairy tale love story.

While working on the sci-fi film in 2004, in which Alba starred as Susan Storm, and Warren was a production assistant, the pair began dating. Flash forward nearly four years later, and the Made in America producer and the Into the Blue actress wed in Beverly Hills in May 2008.

One month after their nuptials, Alba and Warren welcomed their first child, daughter Honor. The twosome would go on to add two more children to their family. Their daughter, Haven, was born in June 2011, and their son, Hayes, made his debut on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

“Making time for our relationship in our daily routine — even though it’s surprisingly predictable and may not seem as spicy as our spontaneous pre-kiddo days — [it] really helps keep the romance alive,” Alba explained in a blog post for iVillage in May 2012 about how they keep their marriage strong.

Though the duo oftentimes fly under the radar and keep their romance fairly private, they are known to pay tribute to each other — and their brood — in sweet social media posts on special occasions.

“So thankful for this gang of amazing, powerful, intelligent, beautiful, strong, funny, kind, compassionate and caring women,” Warren captioned a family photo in March 2019 to celebrate International Women’s Day. “They are the backbone of this family and we’d be nothing without them ❤️❤️ ‘a woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle.’”

Alba, for her part, penned a heartfelt message to her hubby on his 40th birthday in January 2019.

“You are a kind father, a fun seeker, a competitor at all things, a thoughtful partner, a creative thinker, a fearless dreamer, compassionate to strangers, mischievous but you never get caught,” the Honest Company founder wrote alongside a video collage. “You embody that childlike spirit yet you are grounded enough to be a responsible adult. Your smile is infectious, my favorite moments with you are the quiet, in between ones. Waking up next to you every day feels like home … I’m inspired by your ability to always live in light, with grace and humility.”

Scroll down to take a look back at Alba and Warren’s love story.