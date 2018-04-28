Happy Birthday, Jessica Alba! A style star both on and off the red carpet, we can always count on the actress-turned-entrepreneur to bring her fashion A-game — and her A-game in general! After bursting onto the scene in 2000 with her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Dark Angel, she never looked back. She had kick-butt roles in blockbuster hits like Sin City, Fantastic Four and Into the Blue, before becoming HBIC as co-founder of the Honest Company. Along the way, Jess has shown off her action star physique in vibrant gowns and dresses on the red carpet, while her boho-chic street style vibe is always 100.

But that’s not to say the mom of three’s style hasn’t evolved over the years — which tends to happen when you’ve been in the spotlight for almost 20 years! After spending much of early 2000s in sexy, skin-baring numbers, she began to embrace flirtier feminine styles. When paired with her perfectly ombred mane and signature glow, Jess’ look is now both romantic and ethereal.

To celebrate her 37th birthday, we are taking a look back at some of her hottest fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!