Boss babe! Jessica Alba started The Honest Company in 2011 and credits motherhood with helping run her business.

“I actually think that being a mom and trying to be the best mom, a lot of those same lessons that I’ve learned are what I try to apply when running my business,” the actress, 38, explained during the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles Conference on Saturday, February 22. “It’s more about who you surround yourself with. The goal you end up reaching is great, you’re only thinking of the next challenge you’re wanting to do and the next goal you want to overachieve and what will come. It’s hard not to be totally and completely overwhelmed.”

The California native, who shares Honor, 11, Haven, 8, and Hayes, 2, with her husband, Cash Warren, even named her company after her eldest daughter. The inspiration came when she was pregnant with Honor and suffered from an allergic reaction while using laundry detergent marketed to babies.

“[I thought], ‘I’m going to create the solution by making products that are made from ingredients you can understand,’” the Dark Angel alum said. “We try to formulate the most plant-based ingredient as possible using science. … It does cost a little bit more money to make and develop those products but I thought, the more people that have the option for a healthier and better option, making it affordable and accessible, then hopefully it will bring the cost down for these products.”

Not only is The Honest Company’s name a nod to Honor, but Alba’s youngest has modeled the brand’s diapers. “[Hayes is] cuter than my daughters, for sure,” the Honest Beauty founder joked with Jimmy Fallon in May 2019. “He’s the cutest of the three. It’s crazy. That’s just him. That’s just his personality. Of course, I have to use him for The Honest Company — he’s modeling our diapers — as I should.”

Haven is also a huge fan of the toddler, Alba told the host, 45. “She literally has an American Girl doll on one hip and Hayes on the other hip,” the Fantastic Four star said at the time. “She basically was complaining of sciatic pain [and] it’s because she holds this heavy baby. He’s, like, half her size.”

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman