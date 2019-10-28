Always empowrering. Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner and other celebrity moms have started their own businesses while raising their little ones.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star created Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, three years before her and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi’s birth, she launched Kylie Skin in May 2019 after becoming a mom.

“KYLIE F–KING SKIN! Wow,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing! Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company. Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are!”

The E! personality went on to write, “I got the best of the best for you guys. Everything is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free and suitable for all skin types.”

Since then, Jenner runs the company alongside Kylie Cosmetics — all while parenting her toddler. She has even released products honoring Stormi.

As for Alba, the actress’ daughters Honor and Haven were 4 years and 5 months old, respectively, when she started The Honest Company in January 2012. While growing the collection of household goods, diapers and body care products, she and husband Cash Warren welcomed their son, Hayes.

“I try my hardest,” the California native told Best Health magazine of balancing her family, her business and her acting career. “Things are always compromised. But my kids’ health and happiness is at the forefront of what really matters to me and as long as that is intact then I feel like I can take on more business or a new movie. … “Some days I feel like I’ve figured it out and then other days I just wish there were two of me.”

Keep scrolling for a look at other amazing moms running companies, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Simpson to Miranda Kerr and Tyra Banks.