It’s not all sunshine and roses. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been vocal about how they try and keep their spark alive while raising three children — and it’s not always easy.

The couple met while working on 2004’s Fantastic Four, which Alba starred in as Susan Storm and Warren was a production assistant. After dating for nearly four years, the duo tied the knot in May 2008.

The Pair of Thieves cofounder reflected on their spur-of-the-moment decision to get hitched in 2019 while honoring his wife on their 11-year anniversary. Warren noted that the choice to get married came one month before they welcomed their first child, daughter Honor, in June 2008.

“Prior to that day, neither of us thought marriage was important … it felt outdated and we weren’t going to fall for an antiquated social construction,” Warren wrote via Instagram in May 2019 of the last-minute nuptials. “But something changed in us that morning.”

The father of three — the pair also share daughter Haven and son Hayes, born in 2011 and 2017, respectively — added that their quick wedding was just the right fit for them as a family.

“11 years and 3 kids later, we’re still learning, growing, giggling and loving,” he added. “Here’s to a lifetime of pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves and catching each other when we fall.”

Over the years, the Into the Blue actress and her longtime love have made parenting a priority, but they have also focused on keeping their love alive.

“After we had Honor, we definitely scheduled date nights, which sounds like it’s not romantic. But our lives are so hectic that we said, ‘Every Wednesday, this is going to happen,’” the actress told Refinery29 in August 2019. “Now, we have Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night blocked out where we don’t do any kind of work. We might go to the movies one night, we have one family dinner night where everyone helps out, and usually one of those nights is just me and Cash.”

Two years later, the L.A.’s Finest star revealed that her husband sometimes “get the short end of the stick” when it comes to her time. “And it’s not even him, I would say it’s us,” Alba explained during a July 2021 appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram show, Before, During and After Baby. “When I’m seeing him and spending time with him and we’re really enjoying each other, it’s an ‘us’ thing and it feeds me as well. It’s hard. It’s impossible.”

The Honest Company founder noted that her marriage is a “life journey” that she and Warren are committed to working on no matter how hard things may get.

“If you’re both every day deciding to do it, it’s gonna work out, regardless of the drama, regardless of anything that happens. If you’re both like, ‘I want to figure this out,’ nothing can really break that,” Alba added. “The second one of you is checked out then it’s a one-sided relationship. Because you’re not always gonna be on the same page, and you’re not always gonna grow at the same pace.”

Scroll down to see Alba and Warren’s most-telling quotes about their dynamic: