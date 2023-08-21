Cash Warren and Jessica Alba’s relationship has lasted nearly two decades — but not without some hardships.

“When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys, and it just wasn’t making me feel good,” Warren, 44, revealed on the Monday, August 21, episode of the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast. “I was always a pretty confident person … And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time.”

The pair met on the set of the 2004 superhero flick Fantastic Four, in which Alba, 42, played Susan Storm and Warren worked as a production assistant. The two got engaged in 2007, the same year they announced they were expecting their first child together, and tied the knot in 2008.

Though he didn’t go into specifics, Warren told Kramer, 39 that his jealously led to him and Alba breaking things off “four years into our relationship.” He explained: “I was turning into an asshole, and so, we broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together — I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way.”

The couple went on to welcome their daughter Honor, 15, one month after their 2008 nuptials. Their family continued to grow with the birth of their daughter Haven, 12, in 2011 and their son, Hayes, 5, in 2017.

How have they successfully maintained a nearly 20-year relationship? Warren said the key is patience. “When you first start dating and you’re together and you get into a fight, you make up right away. And then, you get into a fight, you make up a couple days later,” he explained. “The longer you’re together, those kind of disagreements or those moments where your energy is just a little bit off, those can last longer. And so it goes from being, like, a one-day thing to a one-week thing to a month.”

Warren continued: “When we’re going through those times, we either give each other our space that we need, we talk it out, we maybe go on a date night. You try to do things to get it back. And fortunately, I’ve got a partner who’s kind of right there, lock and step.”

Nowadays, he enjoys his role being Alba’s “biggest cheerleader” and enjoys watching her shine. “I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I’m not interested in the spotlight,” the Pair of Thieves underwear cofounder shared. “I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tied to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years.”

Part of his support includes letting Alba know it’s OK to focus on herself and her success. “When we got together, I was like, ‘Pursue your passion. Pursue your careers. Don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week. Eventually, they’ll grow up and they’ll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days,’” he said on the podcast. “We live, we forgive, we forget.”

Last year, a source close to the couple exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were “so happy” together after going through some relationship struggles. “Jessica’s hard work ethic is legendary, but she leans on Cash a lot when she’s making big decisions and he’s always there to take care of the kids if she’s dashing around at an appointment,” the insider noted. “He’s a great dad, a supportive husband.”