Through thick and thin. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have found the “perfect dynamic” to keep their romance going strong.

“Jessica and Cash are so happy now, but it’s no secret they struggled at various points — early on in the marriage, especially. He had a tough time with the whole ‘Mr. Alba’ schtick,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue. “[But she] has always believed in him and stood by his side through thick and thin.”

Alba, 41, met her now-husband, 43, in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four when he was working as a production assistant and she was starring as Susan Storm. The couple quietly tied the knot in May 2008, just one month before they welcomed daughter Honor, now 13. Warren and the Honest Company cofounder later added two more children to their family: daughter Haven in July 2011 and son Hayes in December 2017.

Over the years, the twosome has found ways to lean on one another as they balance their family and their careers. “Jessica’s hard work ethic is legendary, but she leans on Cash a lot when she’s making big decisions and he’s always there to take care of the kids if she’s dashing around at an appointment,” the insider said. “He’s a great dad, a supportive husband.”

The source continued: “They love doing family stuff together but always make time for romance, plus hanging with friends and taking turns to give each other a break. It’s morphed into this perfect dynamic, really.”

Though Alba and Warren are still just “as attracted to each other as they ever have been,” the pair have been open about learning to prioritize one another over the course of their 14-year marriage. “After we had Honor, we definitely scheduled date nights, which sounds like it’s not romantic,” the L.A.’s Finest star told Refinery29 in August 2019. “But our lives are so hectic that we said, ‘Every Wednesday, this is going to happen.'”

“Now, we have Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night blocked out where we don’t do any kind of work,” Alba continued. “We might go to the movies one night, we have one family dinner night where everyone helps out, and usually one of those nights is just me and Cash.”

In May 2019, the How to Make it In America producer touched on his and Alba’s commitment to their relationship on their 11th anniversary. “Prior to [our wedding day], neither of us thought marriage was important … it felt outdated, and we weren’t going to fall for an antiquated social construction. But something changed in us that morning,” Warren wrote via Instagram. “11 years and 3 kids later, we’re still learning, growing, giggling and loving.”

He added: “Here’s to a lifetime of pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves and catching each other when we fall.”

