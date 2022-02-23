Not so fast! Over the years, many celebrity couples have had on and off relationships that ultimately ended in divorce — but wasn’t always made legal the first time around.

Before they were granted a legal split in February 2022, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, for their part, gave their romance another go. The pair originally met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 and began dating shortly after that.

Fox and Green got engaged in November 2006 but called off the wedding three years later. They reconciled in 2010 and tied the knot later that year. The twosome welcomed sons Noah in September 2012 and Bodhi in February 2014.

One year later, the Transformers star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. Fox and Green gave their relationship another try, with Us Weekly confirming in April 2016 that they were expecting their third child. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were “totally back together.”

After the birth of their son Journey River, the Desperate Housewives got candid about the ups and downs in a long-term relationship.

“Marriage is hard. It’s work, I think for anyone,” he explained on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast in September 2017. “I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and [Megan and I have] been together for a long time, it’s you just — take it day by day.”

Following 10 years of marriage, the Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed that he and Fox had pulled the plug on their relationship for good.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” Green shared in a May 2020 episode of the podcast. “She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

Since their split, Fox moved on with her costar Machine Gun Kelly after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They announced their engagement in January 2022.

Green, for his part, moved on with Sharna Burgess. They confirmed in February 2022 that they are expecting their first child together. His divorce from the Jennifer’s Body actress was finalized that same month.

Scroll down for more couples who pressed pause on their divorce proceedings: