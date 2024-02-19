While some fans may be surprised that Sylvester Stallone signed on for a second season of The Family Stallone, the actor joked there’s a very simple reason why he said yes.

“The main reason is greed,” Stallone, 77, quipped during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly ahead of the season 2 premiere on Wednesday, February 21. “We got to pay the rent. Girls, buy a new wheelbarrow. We got to build the house!”

The Family Stallone follows the Rocky actor, wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters, Sophia, 27, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21. According to Flavin, the group simply had a blast filming season 1, which aired on Paramount+ in 2023, and decided to come back for more.

“We just really enjoyed doing the show, believe it or not,” Flavin, 55, told Us. “We enjoy being around each other.”

While the premise of the show hasn’t changed, Flavin thinks season 2 is still “very different” from its first installment. “We’re much more comfortable now in front of the camera and just talking and being ourselves,” she explained. “And I think this season you’re going to see a lot more heart. You’re going to see a lot more love, and we laugh more in this.”

Sophia noted that she and her family approached the new episodes with more “relaxation” as they adjusted to the idea of being followed by a camera crew.

“It was really tough in the beginning to adapt to 100 cameras around you, being mic’d up 24/7 and also giving up basically eight months of your year, having people get involved in your life,” she told Us. “I feel like this season we really just let it go. We were like, ‘You know what? We want to show everybody exactly who we are, having the highs, having the lows, the humor, the excitement, the adventure.’”

Sophia went on to say that the project is her “most prized possession” that she’s done with her parents and sisters “just because it is us to the core.”

The new season documents Stallone and Flavin’s move to Florida from California. According to Flavin, the relocation was “100 percent” the right choice for the family.

“I think it was the best decision for Sly and I because all the girls now live on the East Coast, and we want to be close to them, but they don’t want to be too close to us all the time,” she explained. “And it’s nice because we sold the house that they grew up in, and that was a big change. But I like this new adventure. I love change.”

Stallone chimed in to add that “adventure” has been a “keyword” with regard to the couple’s move. “When the children leave, it’s not the same place anymore. It’s a different kind of vibe,” he told Us. “And you go, ‘Wow, why don’t we do something for us? Why don’t we do something that we may find adventurous and kind of spark us to new adventures and push the envelope?’ Because after a while, you have the same thing. Go to the same restaurant, same friends, and I go, ‘I’d like to feel [excited] going there.’ That’s exactly what happened.”

Season 2 of The Family Stallone premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, February 21.

