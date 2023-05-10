A little too intimidating. Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters say introducing dates to their dad is tough.

The Rocky star, 76, shares daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with wife Jennifer Flavin. They star in the new reality show The Family Stallone, and the girls revealed during a Wednesday, May 10, appearance on Today that fans will see Stallone intimidate potential boyfriends.

Cohost Hoda Kotb asked the family if dating with their father around is difficult. “Well, we’re single, so,” Sophia quipped.

“I’m hoping they turn out to be spinsters,” Stallone added. “I’m working on that. They stay home forever.”

“It’s very difficult,” Sistine said. “He’s quite intimidating to most, and most of the time when they come over to meet the parents, they don’t necessarily return, simply because he’s just so scary.”

Flavin, 54, defended herself saying she is nice to the men her daughters bring over. Sophia, however, alleged that Stallone will clean his knives or stare down their suitors.

“I don’t trust their intentions,” the actor said. “Because I know men.”

Scarlet — who appears on Tulsa King as Spencer the Bartender — has a boyfriend, Louis, who passed the test of meeting her parents. “He was great meeting him,” she said of her beau. “Now they’re best friends.”

“We have matching tattoos, it’s great,” her dad added sarcastically.

When the Rambo star isn’t looking out for his daughters’ love interests, he’s working on his own marriage. He and Flavin made headlines last year when they temporarily split.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester after more than three decades together. The duo met in 1988 and tied the knot nearly 10 years later in May 1997.

“I love my family,” a rep for the Guardians of the Galaxy actor told Us at the time on his behalf. “We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

The model, meanwhile, issued her own statement: “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone.”

She continued: “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

They called off their split one month later. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” Sylvester’s rep said in September. “They are both extremely happy.”

The Family Stallone premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, May 17.