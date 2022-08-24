Sly and the family Stallone. Sylvester “Sly” Stallone shares three daughters with his third wife, Jennifer Flavin, who filed for divorce from the Rocky actor after 25 years of marriage in August 2022.

“Our girls are amazing … maybe it’s genetic?” the proud father captioned a November 2021 Instagram post promoting his daughters Sophia and Sistine’s podcast, “Unwaxed.” Stallone appeared as a guest on the show in December 2021.

When the New York native married Flavin in 1997, he was already father to two sons from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. The exes welcomed their first son, Sage Moonblood, in 1976 and their second child, Seargeoh, in 1979. Sage died of heart disease in 2012 at the age of 36.

“When a parent loses a child there is no greater pain,” the Lords of Flatbush actor said in a statement to TMZ at the time of his son’s death. “Therefore I am imploring people to respect my talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother Sasha.”

He continued, “This agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe, and I am humbly begging for all to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace.”

After Stallone and Czack divorced in 1985, the Rambo star was married to Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. He married Flavin the same year his divorce from Nielsen was finalized.

The news that his third wife had filed for divorce in August 2022 came just hours after the Escape Plan actor raised eyebrows with a new tattoo covering up his old ink of Flavin’s face.

Just three months earlier, in May 2022, the Creed actor wished the former model a happy 25th wedding anniversary via Instagram. “There is [sic] not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient woman has meant to our lives, and I only wish there could be another 15! Thank you, sweetheart,” he wrote in the caption.

Two weeks before the divorce filing, Flavin posted a cryptic Instagram caption alongside a photo of her and her three daughters — Sophia, born in 1996, Sistine, born in 1998, and Scarlet, born in 2002.

“These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever🤍🙏🏻,” she captioned the sweet snapshot. Sophia commented, “You are our rock, cheerleader and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you.” Sistine echoed her sister’s statement, writing, “Strongest woman I know.”

