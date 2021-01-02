Sistine and Sophia Stallone: A Day in the Life

Sistine and Sophia Stallone may have famous parents but they’re just like Us! In the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now, Sistine, 22, and Sophia, 24, share their daily routine — from baking breakfast to hitting the beach and everything in between.

The daughters of Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin grew up in the limelight and recently launched their own podcast, “Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone,” allowing fans to learn more about them.

No matter how busy the sisters are — either together or apart — they like to unwind together at the end of the day. “There is nothing better than relaxing on the couch with the family and our dogs to watch movies,” the models tell Us.

New episodes of the "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone" podcast are released on Tuesdays on PodcastOne.