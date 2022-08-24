Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Filming Reality Show Amid Divorce

A new power family? Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin — and their brood — are gearing up to tackle reality TV together amid the pair’s ongoing divorce.

“The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+,” a rep for the Rocky star, 76, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 24, also confirming he had covered up his tattoo dedicated to Flavin, 54.

While further details about the upcoming docuseries have yet to be revealed, the filming news comes hours after Us confirmed the duo — who wed in 1997 — had split.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” the actor’s rep told Us in a separate statement on Wednesday after Flavin’s divorce filing made headlines.

The New York native and the beauty entrepreneur tied the knot in May 1997 before they expanded their family together, welcoming daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. (The Rambo star also shares sons Sage and Seargeoh with ex-wife Sasha Czack.) Through the years, Stallone has had a tight-knit bond with his children.

“My dad has given me the advice to speak loud and clear and have great posture, don’t fall,” Scarlet, 20, previously told Us in January 2017 before she and her sisters served as Golden Globes Ambassadors at the annual ceremony. “He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day. He doesn’t want me to fall!”

Sistine, 24, for her part, noted at the time: “Both my mom and dad said to live in this moment, cherish every second while it’s happening — it’s never going to happen again and you’re doing it with your best friends by your side. It’s something we’ll never forget and it’s so special that we got this opportunity.”

While neither Stallone nor the Serious Skincare founder have addressed how their divorce would impact the filming of the docuseries, they each hinted at their split before the court filing.

“These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever🤍🙏🏻,” Flavin wrote via Instagram on August 10, sharing a snap with her daughters.

Sophia, 25, went on to praise her mom’s strength, commenting: “You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you❤️ love you so much.”

The former This Is Us guest star, for his part, even covered up his bicep tattoo of Flavin’s face.

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” his rep told Us on Wednesday. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”