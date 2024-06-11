Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have called off their split less than a month after the pro golfer served his wife divorce papers at their shared Florida home.

McIlroy, 35, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, June 11, ending the divorce plans, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. The filing was closed out the same day.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together,” McIlroy told The Guardian in a Tuesday statement. “Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The news came days before McIlroy will play during the US Open from June 13 to 16, but the athlete made it clear he would focus solely on the game of golf.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” he continued, adding, “Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.”

McIlroy filed to end his and Stoll’s marriage after seven years together on May 13, Us confirmed at the time. The pair tied the knot in April 2017 and share daughter Poppy, 3.

A source exclusively told Us that Stoll, 36, was “lonely” in their marriage, which ultimately led to their “breaking point.” In addition, parenthood shifted Stoll’s priorities, and she was not unable to travel with McIlroy as much as she did previously.

“She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective,” the insider said. “Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy.”

McIlroy broke his silence about their uncoupling on May 14. “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed,” a spokeswoman for McIlroy told The Irish Star. “They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

The couple first met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup, where Stoll had been working as a PGA transport official, but McIlroy was romantically involved with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki at the time. McIlroy and Wozniacki were together for three years before the golfer called off their engagement in 2014. He and Stoll began dating shortly after.

A source close to Wozniacki, 33, told Us last month that she “wants no part of his drama.”