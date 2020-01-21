Pamela Anderson’s high-profile relationships, engagements and marriages have been making headlines since she became an international sensation in the early 1990s.

“Love is the most important thing in the world,” the model said in a 2017 interview with W magazine. “Everything else is meaningless, really.

Through the years, Anderson has walked down the aisle five times. Her first husband was Tommy Lee, to whom she was married from 1995 to 1998. She was then wed to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 before moving on with Rick Salomon, whom she called her husband twice — first from 2007 to 2008 and then again from 2014 to 2015. She is now married to Jon Peters, who was one of her first boyfriends more than 30 years before they reconciled their romance and secretly became spouses in January 2020.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told The Hollywood Reporter after news broke of their union. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

The Baywatch alum, for her part, wrote a poem about the movie producer in honor of their marriage, which read in part, “I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize he’s been there all along. Never failed me. I’m ready now and he’s ready too.”

Scroll down to see Anderson’s dating history from the ‘80s to present day.