Changing the channel! Pamela Anderson “won’t be watching” Hulu’s Pam & Tommy — despite the series being about her and ex-husband Tommy Lee, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She had no involvement whatsoever” in the making of the show, the insider says.

The series stars Lily James as Anderson, 54, and Sebastian Stan as Lee, 59, and will follow the exes’ whirlwind relationship, including when they tied the knot in 1995 after knowing each other for 96 hours. It will also feature the story behind the Baywatch alum and the Mötley Crüe musician’s leaked sex tape.

Earlier this month, James, 32, revealed that she tried to reach out to Anderson to speak with her about the show and get her support — but she didn’t have any luck.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” the Downton Abbey alum told Net-a-Porter’s Porter on January 10. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

The Cinderella actress claimed she continued to try and contact the former Playboy model “right up until we started filming,” noting that she’s “never worked so hard” on a project. “I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews,” James added.

Anderson, for her part, has been busy with her own commitments, including renovating her Vancouver Island, Canada, estate for an upcoming HGTV Canada series.

The Barb Wire star recently faced personal turmoil, splitting from Dan Hayhurst. Anderson’s rep confirmed to Us on Friday, January 21, that the model is getting divorced after one year of marriage.

The Canada native is the one who ended the relationship, a source exclusively tells Us. “There was no final straw,” the insider says, explaining that the pair “simply fell out of love.”

In the wake of the split, Anderson is “doing just fine,” choosing to spend time in Malibu with her sons, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, whom she shares with Lee. (The pair were married from 1995 to 1998.)

“Wherever they are is where she feels most at home,” the source adds.

Us previously reported that Anderson and Hayhurst were “taking time apart” one year after they secretly tied the knot at her home on Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve in 2020. A source told Us on Thursday, January 20, that the Scary Movie 3 actress “saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded.”

Fans, however, will get a glimpse at her relationship with Hayhurst pre-split when her HGTV show airs as he was her costar and “will be featured” on the series, the insider tells Us.

Following her marriage to Lee, Anderson briefly romanced Kid Rock, splitting in 2006 after one year of marriage. She moved on with Rick Saloman, whom she had an on-off relationship with from 2007 to 2015.

Anderson started dating Jon Peters in late 2019 and secretly wed in January 2020. However, the pair never obtained a marriage license and parted ways less than two weeks later.

Pam & Tommy premieres on Hulu Wednesday, February 2.

With reporting by Diana Cooper