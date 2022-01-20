Pressing pause. Pamela Anderson and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst are “taking time apart” after one year of marriage, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The twosome tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in the backyard of her home on Vancouver Island in Canada on Christmas Eve 2020. They met at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic earlier that year and hadn’t “been getting along” recently, one source tells Us.

“Pamela rushed into [the] marriage,” the insider adds, noting that Anderson, 54, was “having regrets” about the whirlwind relationship. “She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded.”

Hayhurst, however, is holding out hope that he and the Baywatch actress might reconcile. “He really wants to make the marriage work,” the source tells Us.

A second insider tells Us, “Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye” after the holidays, adding, “Now the kids are heartbroken.”

The former Playboy model, for her part, was recently spotted in Malibu with another man — and her wedding band was noticeably missing from her left hand.

While the duo laid relatively low following their surprise nuptials, the Scary Movie 3 actress previously gushed over her strong chemistry with Hayhurst. “I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told the Daily Mail in January 2021. “I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas, 25, and Dylan, 24, from 1995 to 1998. Following her tumultuous relationship with the drummer, 59, the Canada native briefly moved on with Kid Rock before marrying Rick Salomon in October 2007.

Two months after exchanging vows in Las Vegas, Anderson and the producer, 53, separated. In February 2008, the Dancing With the Stars alum requested an annulment, claiming her marriage was fraudulent.

Several years later, the twosome patched things up, with Anderson revealing during an October 2013 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Salomon were “friends with benefits.” Anderson announced the following January that she and the New Jersey native had remarried, but the reconciliation didn’t last long. The Superhero Movie star filed for divorce in February 2015, finalizing the proceedings two months later.

Anderson’s love life continued to make headlines in January 2020 when she held a wedding ceremony with Jon Peters, only to call it quits less than two weeks later. At the time, Us confirmed that the nuptials were not legally binding since the duo never obtained a marriage license.

“There was no anything,” Anderson later confirmed to The New York Times in May 2020. “It’s like it never even happened.”